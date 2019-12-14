Jon Jones Insists ‘P*ssy’ Israel Adesanya Isn’t In His Head

Jon Jones continues to hurl insults Israel Adesanya’s way, but he says he doesn’t take the war of words seriously.

Jones has to focus on Dominick Reyes as the two will meet on Feb. 8. Jones will defend the UFC light heavyweight title against Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 in Houston, Texas. Adesanya’s first middleweight title defense hasn’t been set but he’s been clamoring for a matchup with Yoel Romero.

Jones Says Adesanya Isn’t In His Head

Jones and Adesanya have had a feud brewing and many believe the two will clash down the line. During the UFC 247 press conference, “Bones” told reporters that Adesanya doesn’t have a mental edge over him (via MMAJunkie.com).

“As far as being in my head with the internet stuff, it’s just fun,” Jones said at Friday’s UFC 247 press conference in Las Vegas. “It’s a lot of fun, the fans enjoy it when we chirp back and forth, and I like to keep people excited. He’s not in my head, he’s not in my head at all. I like the energy he brings to the sport and I like being a part of it.”

Jones went on to claim that Adesanya doesn’t truly want to fight him.

“At the end of the day, if Israel wanted to fight me, that would be a gigantic fight for the sport,” Jones said. “A lot of people are talking about, ‘Well, why are you forcing Israel to go to light heavyweight?’ There’s like a gigantic jump between me and the heavyweights, me an Israel are only 15, 20 pounds apart. So if Israel really wanted to fight me, he would do it. But he’s a p*ssy and there’s really no way around it.”