Jon Jones & Israel Adesanya Take Shots At One Another On Twitter

Following his victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 253, Israel Adesanya reiterated that he still wants to “f**k up Jon Jones.” This led to the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion saying that he would “literally tear one of his arms off.”

Adesanya has teased a move up to light heavyweight or even heavyweight to face Jones. He has also said he plans on defending his middleweight title many times over, however. Recently, Jones and Adesanya got into a heated Twitter exchange after Jones made a comment about Izzy’s father, who has played an important role in the current middleweight champ’s career.

“I’m curious to hear what his father tells him when he asks about fighting me. I wonder if his father believes he’s ready? Eugene definitely doesn’t,” Jones Tweeted.

Adesanya then made a comment about Jones’ mother, who died in 2017.

“My pops already told me how I’d beat you. Trust me he knows. Your mom would be disappointed in who you’ve become,” Adesanya responded.

My mother was an amazing humanitarian. I know for a fact that the care project makes her more proud than anything I’ve done in the UFC. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 1, 2020

Izzy thanks for giving me the opportunity to highlight my amazing mother this afternoon, now I’m just missing her. Are we still on for 2021? — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 1, 2020

It’s all good, that must be some New Zealand shit. Bring mention to a mans dead mother, but refuses to fight. That’s the most sus move he’s made so far https://t.co/XkMzNkckV8 — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 2, 2020

Adesanya then posted the below statement:

So to get ahead of all the bullshit coming. My statement below.

Lol if Jones has this much knowledge about the fight game and fame game he woulda known not to run back to the car to get the money and coke. Dumbass. pic.twitter.com/pJnNTGqsNV — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 1, 2020

Jon Jones Israel Adesanya Twitter Feud

In the hours since this started, both fighters have been posting frequently about the other.

I talked to God…

He said leave him outta this one Johnathan. Oss! pic.twitter.com/pBTdKvqq16 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 2, 2020

A politician. That’s what you are.

Bet you next he’s sucking dick for a dime bag through a durty gas station bathroom. If he hasn’t already done it 😂😂😂

I trigger him cuz I am free to do as I please and he isn’t.

I speak my truth and he lives a lie.

His whole life is a lie!! https://t.co/Tby4dHY7et — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 2, 2020

Jones eventually decided to stop Tweeting:

Yeah I’m done tweeting, the man is now talking about raw dogging me. Has Eugene giving you permission to come out yet? — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 2, 2020

Adesanya has yet to do the same: