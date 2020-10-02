Jon Jones & Israel Adesanya Take Shots At One Another On Twitter

Following his victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 253, Israel Adesanya reiterated that he still wants to “f**k up Jon Jones.” This led to the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion saying that he would “literally tear one of his arms off.”
Adesanya has teased a move up to light heavyweight or even heavyweight to face Jones. He has also said he plans on defending his middleweight title many times over, however. Recently, Jones and Adesanya got into a heated Twitter exchange after Jones made a comment about Izzy’s father, who has played an important role in the current middleweight champ’s career.
“I’m curious to hear what his father tells him when he asks about fighting me. I wonder if his father believes he’s ready? Eugene definitely doesn’t,” Jones Tweeted.
Adesanya then made a comment about Jones’ mother, who died in 2017.
“My pops already told me how I’d beat you. Trust me he knows. Your mom would be disappointed in who you’ve become,” Adesanya responded.
Adesanya then posted the below statement:
Jon Jones Israel Adesanya Twitter Feud
In the hours since this started, both fighters have been posting frequently about the other.
Jones eventually decided to stop Tweeting:
Adesanya has yet to do the same: