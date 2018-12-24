Jon Jones Issues Apology After UFC 232 Was Moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles

Jon Jones has issued an apology to fans for the inconvenience of UFC 232 moving from Las Vegas to Los Angeles on six days notice due to a drug testing anomaly.

Jon Jones has issued an apology to fans inconvenienced by the change of location for his fight at UFC 232 where he faces Alexander Gustafsson in the main event.

On Sunday, the UFC announced the card originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas was being moved to just outside Los Angeles at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The reason for the move stems from a drug test administered to Jones by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) on Dec. 9 that returned with trace amounts of Turinabol, the same anabolic steroid found in his system in July 2017.

USADA later released a statement saying that the amount of Turinabol found in Jones’ system had to be a residual effect from the original test last year and this was not a new instance of the drug being put back into his body.

As such, Jones would not be punished for the infraction but due to the timing of the test being returned, the Nevada State Athletic Commission would not have time to investigate the situation and thus the fight would not take place in the state.

So the UFC moved the entire card to Los Angeles on six days notice to accommodate Jones still competing at the event. Obviously that news was shocking enough but there were numerous fans planning travel to arrive in Las Vegas in just a few days and now many of them could be out hundreds or thousands of dollars thanks to flights, hotels and other arrangements that have been made and may not be able to change on short notice.

“I just wanted to take the time out to apologize to the fans for what is going on,” Jones said on Instagram. “This is a situation that is completely out of my control but I will still man up and apologize for this happening. I realize there’s a lot of people who lost out on this situation. People came from Sweden, people came from Brazil, other fighters, I feel you guys’ frustration. Today’s been a hell of a day. Big shout to us all.

“Spent tears today cause I can feel the frustration of the fans. I’m going to do what I can to make it right for at least some of you guys. I’ve already taken care of some flights and some tickets for people. I’m doing what I can to make this right. I just wanted to assure you guys this is not a mistake I made, completely out of my control, but I do feel you guys’ pain and I’m sincerely sorry. Love you guys and God bless you guys and I guess I’ll see some of you guys in California.”

According to Jones, he’s attempted to fix the travel issue for at least a few people after the entire UFC 232 card was moved just days before people were set to arrive in Las Vegas.

Numerous fighters have also expressed frustration over the situation considering they had trainers, coaches and family members coming to town to support them for the fights and now those travel plans have to change with Christmas just a day away, which only further complicates the matter.

No matter what, UFC 232 is officially moving to Los Angeles with ticket holders in Las Vegas being issued refunds due to the show no longer happening there.

What do you make of Jon Jones’ apology after everything that has happened at UFC 232? Sound off in the comments and let us know!