Jon Jones Issues Statement Following DWI Plea Agreement

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has spoken out on his plea agreement.

Jones was arrested on March 26. “Bones” was being charged with aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container, and driving without proof of insurance. “Bones” reached a plea deal which sees most of his charges dropped. He will be under four days’ house arrest for the DWI, possibly having to wear an ankle bracelet during that time period.

Jon Jones Issues Statement Following DWI Plea Deal

A statement was issued through Jones’ rep Denise White (via TMZ Sports).

“While we all work to understand and cope with stress and uncertainties surrounding the current state of our world, I want to express how truly disappointed I am that I have become the source of a negative headline again, especially during these trying times.”

“I am disappointed for letting down the people I care about the most, my family, friends and my fans. This morning I entered into a plea deal with the Albuquerque DA’s office. I accept full responsibility for my actions and I know that I have some personal work to do to which involves the unhealthy relationship I have with alcohol.”

“I have dedicated so much time and energy to improve my community, and I will not allow this personal setback to hinder my work within the community when we need it most. I truly appreciate the support I have received from the community of Albuquerque and all my fans around the world. I very much look forward to putting this behind me.”

“Thank you all for your continued love and support and please take care of yourselves.”

In addition to his house arrest, Jones must complete 48 hours of community service and complete a 90-day drug treatment program. He is also required to pay a $500 fine and will be under probation for one year. “Bones” also must install an ignition interlock device in his car.

Jones has had trouble with the law in the past. In 2012, he was charged with DUI after crashing his Bentley into a telephone pole. Then there was the hit-and-run incident back in 2015. Jones was able to avoid prison time as he was given probation for 18 months in the latter case.