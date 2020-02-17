Jon Jones: Jan Blachowicz Is ‘Very Deserving’ Of UFC Title Shot

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones believes Jan Blachowicz is a worthy title challenger.

This past Saturday night (Feb. 15), Blachowicz went one-on-one with Corey Anderson in the main event of UFC Rio Rancho. This was a rematch from their Sept. 2015 encounter where Anderson won via unanimous decision. The second bout was a far different outcome as Blachowicz scored a knockout win in the opening frame.

Jones Sees Blachowicz As Worthy Title Contender

Jones was in attendance for Blachowicz’s massive win over Anderson. The UFC light heavyweight champion told reporters backstage that Blachowicz proved he’s deserving of a title opportunity (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I think everyone knows the winner of that fight [was] in title contention,” Jones said. “To finish the fight the way he did, first-round knockout, I don’t see how the guy can be denied.

“Jan’s been looking great. The way he knocked out Luke Rockhold. The way he just knocked out Corey Anderson. I mean both of those guys aren’t really known for being able to take a punch but he’s pulling the trigger and he’s landing those big shots. I think he’s very deserving.”

Jones is coming off a successful title defense earlier this month. He took on Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247. “Bones” won the bout via unanimous decision. Many are calling for an immediate rematch as the general consensus is Reyes gave Jones a run for his money and may have even deserved to get the nod.

“Bones” did tell media members that a rematch with Reyes is certainly being taken into consideration. Jones also said that he doesn’t understand what the hoopla is about with the unanimous decision verdict. The light heavyweight champion feels he had rounds three through five in the bag.

As for Blachowicz, he finds himself on a three-fight winning streak. He’s knocked out two of his opponents in that span. One of them being former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. On top of that, Blachowicz has gone 7-1 in his last eight outings.

Do you think Jan Blachowicz deserves the next shot at Jon Jones’ UFC light heavyweight championship?