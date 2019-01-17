Jon Jones & Kevin Lee Have Hilarious Exchange On Social Media

Jon Jones and Kevin Lee may have just engaged in a hysterical feud.

Jones is coming off a dominating performance over Alexander Gustafsson in their rematch at UFC 232. While their first encounter was an instant classic, the rematch was more one-sided in favor of Jones. “Bones” ended up regaining the UFC light heavyweight title via third-round TKO. After the bout, Lee praised Jones for performing well under pressure but the two are now involved in quite the social media feud.

Jones & Lee Trade Barbs Over A Jacket

“Bones” recently commented on an image on “The Motown Phenom’s” Instagram account. Jones insisted that his daughter has the same jacket that Lee is wearing in the photo. Not one to take this lying down, Lee responded:

“Make no mistake, I’m not afraid of sh*t. Even if imma take a L, I can’t let disrespect slide without retaliation. We can throw knuckles too, Jon. Sincerely, Mr. I don’t give a f*ck.”

Jones, a 205-pounder, told Lee, a 155-pounder, that while he doesn’t want any problems his stance hasn’t changed:

Yo don’t beat me up bro, I’m sorry. My daughter really does have that jacket though @MoTownPhenom — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) January 17, 2019

“Yo don’t beat me up bro, I’m sorry. My daughter really does have that jacket though.”

Is it safe to say round one goes to Jon Jones?