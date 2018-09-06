Jon Jones Lands New Supplement Sponsorship

Jon Jones is starting to get his sponsorships back following issues with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

“Bones” has had several issues with USADA testing since it partnered with the UFC some years ago. As a result, some supplement companies have been weary of working with the former 205-pound champion.

One of Jones’ former sponsors, GAT Sport, has decided to gives him another shot. GAT made the announcement in a recent Twitter post:

GAT cut ties with Jones back in 2016 following his USADA test failure ahead of UFC 200. They had the following to say to USA Today at the time:

“Nothing Jon is using from GAT contains anything that is banned,” GAT Sport vice president Mark Post said. “We do extensive third-party testing and we know he has been tested (with no positives for performance-enhancing drugs) several times.”

“Everything has come up clear. We have no idea what has changed in what he has taken over the last month. We don’t live with Jon, and don’t even know what the banned substance is.”

As for Jones’ current situation, he’s currently awaiting USADA’s decision as it pertains to his fighting career. Some assume he will return in time for November’s Madison Square Garden card.

