Jon Jones Looks to Fight Thrice in 2019: “The King Has Returned”

Jon Jones has a one-track mind heading into 2019. All the new light heavyweight champion wants to do is fight and keep on fighting.

Jon “Bones” Jones made his return to competition when he defeated Alexander Gustafsson via TKO in the main event of UFC 232. Jon Jones has been unable to remain consistently active following his 2015 victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 due to troubles outside of the cage. Jones has only fought once a year since that win, and he is eager to make up for lost time. Jones said as much in a recent Instagram post:

“On the real, over last few days something profound registered in me. In my heart and mind there has been a shift and it’s a hunger that’s raging,” Jones wrote. “In the past I would fight then shut everything down while I filled my schedule with partying and nonsense, but in the aftermath of reclaiming my belt the only thing I want to do is get back in there. I want to step back into the cage and continue to prove why I’m the best light heavyweight in the world.”

Many fans and media members have expressed an interest in seeing Jon Jones fight at heavyweight, specifically to challenge Daniel Cormier, who has never lost in the division. It is worth noting that Jon Jones set his goal strictly at light heavyweight, and then went on to elaborate on how he looks to achieve that goal:

“I’m flying home tonight and heading right back to the gym to continue building my skillset. I’m going to get with my team and keep the cerebral game rolling as well. I’m mapping out the year ahead and I’m absolutely going to kick the shit out of 2019. I want to fight three times this year and leave zero doubt of my dominance as a champion.”

After Jon Jones properly identified the “what” and the “how,” he would then touch on why this goal is such a driving force for him in the year ahead:

“I’m going to do this because that’s what my passion dictates, but it’s also what you fans deserve,” Jones wrote. “You’ve been down with me through thick and thin, and 2019 is going to be incredible. It’s all due to the fact I know what matters and why.

“So to those fighters in my division go ahead and line up because you’re all getting it. The King has returned and no one is sleeping easy but me now that I’m back. Same crown same reign new faces more pain. That’s what I’m bringing in 19.”

If Jon Jones does fight three times in 2019, who would you like to see those three opponents be?