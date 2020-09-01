Jon Jones Makes Hard Sell To Be Miocic’s Next Opponent

Jon Jones is not going to sit idly by and watch the #1 contender of the heavyweight division receive a title shot instead of him.

Jon Jones made it perfectly clear why he was vacating his light heavyweight championship: He wanted to go all-in on a move up to the heavyweight division. And Jones has no interest in easing into the transition. His gaze is fixed straight at the top toward the consensus greatest UFC heavyweight of all time and reigning champion Stipe Miocic. The only problem is that Dana White has publicly stated it would be Francis Ngannou who receives the next title shot against Miocic. Jones took to Twitter to make a pitch for why it should be him challenging Miocic next instead.

“Stipe doesn’t want to fight Francis again because the first fight really wasn’t close. Looking at it from Stipe’s point of view, fighting Francis again is definitely more of a lose situation than a win. Stipe asked for a new challenge, why not fight the light heavyweight goat? Besides we’re way closer in size. What’s more exciting than that? By the time he heals up my body weight should be right where it needs to be. This fight lines up perfectly. Stipe versus Francis is high risk low reward. Stipe versus myself actually makes a lot of sense for both of us. Now you actually have a super fight. Stipe loses the fight is gone.”

For Miocic’s part, he has stated that he will fight whomever the UFC puts in front of him. He did, however, as Jon Jones alluded, state that he did not find a Ngannou rematch particularly exciting, given the fact that he already holds a dominant win over Ngannou. Also to Jones’s point, Miocic also said that he would like a new challenge. Well, neither Miocic nor anyone else holds a non-DQ victory over Jon Jones, so that would certainly be a new challenge for Miocic to conquer.

Do you think Jon Jones might skip Francis Ngannou and be the next challenger to Stipe Miocic’s heavyweight championship?