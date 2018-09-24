Jon Jones’ Manager Says His Fighter Likely Won’t Fight at UFC 230

Jon Jones’ manager may have put the final nail in the coffin on the possibility of his fighter competing at UFC 230.

Jones finally received a decision from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) last week. Jones is eligible to return to action on Oct. 28. “Bones” has been serving a suspension for his second anti-doping violation.

Jones’ manager Malki Kawa recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” He told Luke Thomas that fans shouldn’t hold their breath on seeing Jones compete on Nov. 3:

“I think Jon would have a claim to fight for that light heavyweight belt. If he doesn’t, if DC decides to fight at light heavyweight before he fights Brock, then I think you see Jon versus DC. I think those are the two logical options, I just don’t know for sure which route they go. [Jones] wants his light heavyweight belt back. Daniel has both of them. Daniel is saying he’s going to wait until he fights Brock, so I don’t know what’s gonna happen. There’s some things we’re working out with the UFC. So there’s some factors going into that. It has nothing to do with anyone telling us we can’t. There’s just some things we’ve got to come to an agreement on. And I just don’t think that UFC 230 is going to happen.”

UFC 230 will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. As of now, the card is still without a main event. Many believe it’s the perfect time for Jones to step in as he was born in the state of New York and is a big enough name to headline such an event. Barring some major last-minute changes, it appears he will not be competing at UFC 230.

Does the UFC 230 card need Jon Jones?