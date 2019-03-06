Jon Jones May Not Be Free From Anthony Johnson After All

Jon Jones’s relief that Anthony Johnson is off of his radar might have been a bit premature.

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson vaguely remembers the moment he decided to call it quits. And it was shortly after knocking another man unconscious (transcription via MMAjunkie):

“Being in the cage and fighting – this happened during the fight, I think after I knocked somebody out. I don’t remember who it was,” Johnson said on the “Into the Weeds” Podcast. I remember looking at Dana on the other side of the cage and thinking, ‘Damn, I just put in all this work, and I’m getting the victory and feeling like a winner, but the dude on the other side of the cage is celebrating more than me right now, because he’s not taking one punch, he’s not running one mile, not doing one sit-up or push-up, and he’s making a grip of money.’ I was like, yeah, it’s time for a career change.”

Anthony Johnson has consistently said there was one thing that could make him rethink that career change. And that one thing is one man, a man widely regarded as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, Jon “Bones” Jones. Anthony Johnson would love the opportunity to come out of retirement and face Jones, but under one condition:

“The only way I’d come out of retirement is if Jon Jones goes to heavyweight, and then that’s when I’ll come out of retirement and fight Jon. “I mean, that’s the only guy I want to fight. Because after him, I can officially say I did my job, (and) my mission is complete. Although I didn’t win a title, I fought the best of the best.”

Do you believe we will ever see Jon Jones vs. Anthony Johnson?