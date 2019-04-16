Jon Jones Moving On From Israel Adesanya Beef

Jon Jones looks to be stepping away from his war of words with Israel Adesanya.

Jones is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder. He’s set to defend his gold against Thiago Santos at UFC 239 on July 6. Adesanya is the newly crowned interim middleweight champion and despite both men being on different paths, Adesanya and Jones have traded barbs.

Jones Fires Parting Shots At Adesanya Before Moving On

When Adesanya said he had killed a GOAT in Anderson Silva and was hunting another, it got Jones’ attention. “Bones” blasted Adesanya and then criticized his UFC 236 performance. Adesanya responded by insulting Jones for the timing of his rant. In a fresh series of deleted tweets, Jones said he’s moving on from the beef:

“Bro how are you going to call me out talking about your ‘hunting the goat,’ and then call me a bully for replying to you?? You sound like you know you can’t beat me right now, so if that’s the case, keep my name out your mouth and we won’t have these problems. He doesn’t even have to show respect if he doesn’t want to, just don’t back down once you’re addressed next time. Kind of makes you look like a lil b*tch real talk. Basically. Next topic, I won’t even reply to his response. He’s alright shown me his stripes… Ain’t ready.”

Do you want to see Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya collide some day?