Jon Jones Offers Touching Support For Daniel Cormier After Stepfather’s Passing

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have one of the most heated rivalries in UFC history, but that beef was pushed aside this week.

Former UFC two-division champion Cormier recently posted that his stepfather had unfortunately passed away last Saturday. The news came less than two weeks after Cormier lost his UFC heavyweight title to Stipe Miocic at UFC 241. But while you may think “Bones” would use the opportunity to further blast his rival, the opposite is in fact true.

Jones took to social media this afternoon to set the discord aside and offer some sincere words of condolence to Cormier on Twitter. Check out what he had to say here:

“All beef aside, I’m really sorry about your loss DC. Know that he’s in heaven with the opportunity to watch you front row and center for the rest of your life. Continue living a life that makes him proud. Thoughts go out to you and your family today.”

His stepfather’s passing is the latest in a long list of real-life adversities Cormier has gone through outside the cage. As for his fighting career, “DC” has yet to confirm if he will continue fighting or step down following his stoppage loss to Miocic.

Talk of his oft-discussed third fight with “Bones” has cooled significantly since, and may never happen now.