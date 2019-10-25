Jon Jones Offers Words Of Encouragement To Nate Diaz Following UFC 244 Statement

Jon Jones has been through his issues with USADA and he’s offering some advice to Nate Diaz.

For years, Diaz has made it clear that he feels most mixed martial artists are on performance-enhancing drugs. One of his more popular lines is, “Everybody’s on steroids.” Fight fans were surprised when Diaz announced that he’s been removed from the UFC 244 card due to elevated levels showing up in his drug test. Diaz implied that he was being set up.

Jon Jones Has Some Advice For Nate Diaz

Jones took to his Twitter account to offer some encouraging words to the Stockton native.

And just like that, years of hard work discredited overnight, with one phone call. https://t.co/dyCAivteLU — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2019

Not many people in the world know what you’re feeling right now, I do. Keep your head up man. I knew I was innocent and was willing to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars and countless hours with scientists and lawyers to prove it. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2019

I know you feel like someone is setting you up, that’s exactly how I felt. At times its going to feel like a pretty hopeless situation but maybe it’s not, you can’t just give up and do nothing. This is a different type of fight man, you owe it to your fans to fight it. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2019

Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal was set to headline UFC 244. Now, the status of the main event is up in the air. Jones has dealt with USADA in the past with the big one being a trace amount of turinabol being found in his system. Jones has said he is a clean fighter and that the picograms that appear on tests don’t increase performance and is a pulsing effect. USADA and the UFC agreed as Jones’ UFC 232 fight with Alexander Gustafsson was moved from Las Vegas to California.