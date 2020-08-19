Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Jon Jones Officially Declares UFC Heavyweight Status

By Clyde Aidoo

Jon Jones has officially announced his entrance into the UFC’s heavyweight division.

After being the most dominant champion in the history of the UFC’s light heavyweight division with a record 11 successful title defenses, Jon Jones has shifted his focus upward with his eyes set on becoming the baddest man on the planet. Wednesday morning, Jon Jones made the announcement that the heavyweight division is his new home:

“I’ve had only three close fights in the last decade, it’s safe to say the light heavy weight division has been cleared. Now I enter the heavyweight division when it’s at its all-time best…”

Monday, Jones announced that he and the UFC had begun negotiations for the former light heavyweight champion to move up to heavyweight, so this tweet can be a positive indication of how those talks have progressed, if not a public confirmation of a favorable conclusion.

Jon Jones has been involved in a contract stalemate with the UFC in recent weeks after talks of a heavyweight superfight against Francis Ngannou fell through. Jones claimed that his dissatisfaction went beyond himself and was an industry matter that he was prepared to tackle, stating that he was willing to sit out multiple years as a protest for increased fighter pay across the board. Perhaps Jones’ declaration puts an early end to that sit-out, much to the pleasure of fans who have clamored to see Jones fight in the heavyweight division for years.

Although Jon Jones has recently expressed interest in holding heavyweight gold and his interest in fighting Francis Ngannou predated that, UFC President Dana White has gone on record in stating that Ngannou will be occupied with the next opportunity at Stipe Miocic’s heavyweight title, which Jon Jones now covets.

What do you think the future holds for Jon Jones in the UFC heavyweight division?

