Jon Jones On Dominick Reyes: I’m Beating His Ass Next

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is eyeing a title defense against Dominick Reyes.

Jones had two title defenses in 2019. Back in March, he defeated Anthony Smith via unanimous decision for the first successful title defense in his current reign. He followed that up in July with a split decision victory over Thiago Santos.

Jon Jones Wants Dominick Reyes Next

Jones took to his Twitter account and revealed that he weighed his options between Reyes and Corey Anderson. Ultimately, “Bones” feels the undefeated Reyes is the more deserving title contender.

Just finished a coaches meeting studying Dominick and Cory‘s careers. Established Dominicks definitely the more dangerous fighter. Beating his ass next 🦁 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2019

Reyes is coming off a first-round TKO victory over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman. In his undefeated run, Reyes has beaten the likes of Volkan Oezdemir, Jared Cannonier, Ovince Saint Preux, and Weidman.

Anderson had been calling for a title shot and believes he deserves it over Reyes. Anderson is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Johnny Walker at UFC 244 in New York City.

UFC president Dana White told TMZ Sports that despite Anderson’s victory, he thinks Reyes makes sense for the next light heavyweight title shot.

“The fight that makes sense for Jon Jones right now is Dominick Reyes,” White told TMZ. “He just came off an impressive win over Weidman and a lot of people saw it. It pulled good ratings on TV. It’s the fight to make.”

