Jon Jones On Fighting Francis Ngannou: ‘Send The Deal’

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones isn’t opposed to a heavyweight clash with Francis Ngannou.

Jones has ruled the roost of the 205-pound division and many are wondering when “Bones” will test himself at heavyweight. Jones has hinted at a move several times. The main holdup is, Jones wants to ensure that he gets a money offer that he’s satisfied with in order to take such a risk.

Jon Jones Intrigued By Francis Ngannou Bout

Taking to his Twitter account, Jones said that he wouldn’t turn down a bout with Ngannou if given the right deal.

“Who would you guys consider the quicker and more technical striker Thiago Santos or Francis? If you guys think I wouldn’t take this fight you’re insane. I have absolutely nothing else to prove as a light heavyweight. I’d love that big money fight right around now. Send the deal.”

During the UFC Jacksonville broadcast, Jones said that watching Ovince Saint Preux move up to heavyweight to take on Ben Rothwell gave him more confidence that a change in weight class could work in his favor.

Man it was weird seeing OSP fight at heavyweight, made it seem so much more real for me. Especially knowing he was at 240lbs. With a little more cardio, he would’ve been 🍒 I was visualizing myself as him that whole fight — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

Ngannou responded with the following.

How real it seemed to you my friend?!#UFCJAX https://t.co/SUzdnXwSBk — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 14, 2020

Ngannou is on a four-fight tear. In that span, he’s beaten Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, and Curtis Bladyes. None of those bouts made it to the two-minute mark. That’s because Ngannou scored a knockout or TKO victory in each bout.

Many expect Jones to put his light heavyweight gold on the line either in an immediate rematch with Dominick Reyes or Jan Blachowicz. In his last outing, Jones took a controversial unanimous decision victory over Reyes.

How do you think Jon Jones would fare against Francis Ngannou?