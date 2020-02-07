Jon Jones On Israel Adesanya: ‘He’s Not Some Special Guy’

Jon Jones continues to be dismissive of Israel Adesanya’s hype train.

Jones and Adesanya are both scheduled for separate title bouts. “Bones” will put his UFC light heavyweight gold on the line tomorrow night (Feb. 8) against Dominick Reyes. Adesanya puts his middleweight championship up for grabs against Yoel Romero on March 7.

Jones Not Impressed By ‘Very Human’ Adesanya

Speaking to reporters just ahead of UFC 247 in Houston, Texas, Jones said that he isn’t buying into the hype of Adesanya (via MMAFighting.com).

“We’ve all seen that video of him fighting some Alex [Pereira] guy and catching a clean overhand right,” Jones said about Adesanya’s knockout loss. “So he’s very human to me. He’s not some special guy. I don’t see what everybody else is seeing in him.

“I think his whole anime thing and how he’s all [frantic] with his hands and all this crazy stuff, I think that’s kind of entertaining to a certain fanbase but for me, it’s like dude, I would slap you, get out of here kid.”

Jones and Adesanya have been trading barbs to the point where some feel a clash between the two is inevitable. “The Last Stylebender” got things going when he said he was “hunting another GOAT” in Jones after defeating Anderson Silva. Jones responded by daring Adesanya to “f*ck with the king of the jungle.”

UFC president Dana White has admitted that a bout between Jones and Adesanya has the potential to be huge. White wants Adesanya to keep building his resume as the UFC middleweight champion before meeting Jones. That, of course, is no guarantee given the unpredictability MMA can bring.

Still, there’s no denying that Jones vs. Adesanya would be considered a “super fight” if both men keep taking care of business. The question is, will Jones wait around long enough to share the Octagon with Adesanya or will he move up to heavyweight? If Adesanya is to be believed, that question won’t even matter as he plans to follow “Bones” all the way to heavyweight.