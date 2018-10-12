Jon Jones Opens As Betting Favorite Against Alexander Gustafsson

Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will finally run it back. The pair initially fought back in 2013 in the main event of UFC 165. It was the first time anyone had been able to match Jones physically. The bout proved to be one of the greatest in UFC history. Both men showed incredible heart and grit, en-route to a controversial Jones unanimous decision win.

Now, almost six years later, Gustafsson will once again attempt to do what nobody has come close to doing but him – defeat Jon Jones. As it stands, sports betting website Bovada lists Jones (-280) as the favorite to defeat “The Mauler” (+220) at UFC 232. The pay-per-view (PPV) goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vagas, Nevada on December 29th.

Jones will be making his return to the Octagon after over a year away. He has been dealing with a United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension that’s up on October 28th. He will make his return against Gustafsson, currently on a two-fight win streak, for the light heavyweight title. Currently, two division champion Daniel Cormier holds the 205-pound gold.

He will be stripped once Jones vs. Gustafsson begins, with the winner being crowned the new undisputed champion.

