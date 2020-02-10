Jon Jones Picks Khabib In Potential Rematch With Conor McGregor

If Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor collide again, Jon Jones believes “The Eagle” will once again have his hand raised.

Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor took place back in Oct. 2018. “The Eagle” submitted the “Notorious” one in the fourth round for his first successful title defense. With how lucrative their first encounter was, UFC president Dana White has said he’s looking to book the rematch.

Jones Predicts Potential Khabib vs. McGregor Rematch

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones spoke to TMZ Sports and gave his prediction for a potential second fight between Nurmagomedov and McGregor (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I typically don’t go against wrestlers, if you were asking me as a betting man,” Jones said. “Wrestlers have the power to dictate where the fight goes – whether it’s going to be a standing match, or whether he’s going to take him to the ground and make it a jiu-jitsu match. I think the cards are always kind of in Khabib’s hands. Conor definitely has a chance. But if I would put my money on it, I’m definitely going with Khabib, for sure.”

First, Nurmagomedov has to get past Tony Ferguson. The two will collide on April 18 in the main event of UFC 249. It’ll take place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. McGregor has also been mulling a quick return to the Octagon rather than wait for the winner of the April bout.

Jones, himself, is coming off a UFC title defense. He put his light heavyweight gold on the line against Dominick Reyes this past Saturday night (Feb. 8). Jones was able to retain his championship via unanimous decision.