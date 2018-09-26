Jon Jones Ponders Possible Boxing Career

It looks like another UFC mega-star wants to dabble in the world of boxing. Last year Conor McGregor found himself in a huge boxing exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. The fight was one of the biggest combat sporting events in history.

After seeing the success McGregor had while crossing over into the world of boxing, Jon Jones is inspired. He spoke to RT Sports about wanting to challenge himself after witnessing McGregor fight Mayweather:

“Right now my mindset is more about making money, even those big fights,” Jones said. “You know, I watched Conor McGregor fight Floyd Mayweather, and it was high risk, high reward.

“There’s a saying, ‘scared money don’t make money’. I gotta be brave when I get back in the game and start challenging guys that I could possibly lose to, because that’s what people want to see.”

When talking about the big match-ups fans want to see from him, Jones threw in a few boxing names. He mentioned Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua as possible opponents for a boxing crossover:

“They want to see Jones versus Velasquez, they want to see Jones versus Ngannou, that’s what people want to see, and that’s where my mindset is,” Jones said. “Jones versus Anthony Joshua, or Deontay Wilder, you know, that’s what people want to see.”

How do you think Jones would fare in boxing?