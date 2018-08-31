Jon Jones Predicts DC/Lesnar & Talks “Big” Heavyweight Challenge

After testing positive for the Turinabol following an in-competition drug test prior to his UFC 214 bout against Daniel Cormier in July 2017, Jon Jones has had to sit on the sidelines for over a year now as he the world continues to await receiving knowledge of the fate of the man known as “Bones.” Jones was on top of the world as he stood in the Octagon after knocking out Cormier. He had reclaimed his light heavyweight championship and was on the verge of a massive money fight against Brock Lesnar. But ultimately, that win was overturned to a “no contest” by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), and now Daniel Cormier is once again the light heavyweight champion who will be the one facing Brock Lesnar in a money fight instead of Jon Jones. But Jones claims to not be bitter about Cormier living out his vision of becoming a double champ or facing Brock Lesnar. He even took the time to offer a prediction for the fight (Via MMAjunkie):

“I’m definitely very excited to see Cormier fight Brock Lesnar,” Jones said in a recent interview with a Russian news outlet. “I think Daniel Cormier wins the fight. He’s just too fast. I feel like when I fought him he was quicker than me with certain combinations. I can only imagine he’s going to be a lot quicker than Brock Lesnar.”

And as the world remains in the dark about when we will see a Jon Jones Octagon return, Jones is still speaking as if his return is around the corner, expressing a desire to overcome the “bigger” challenge of defeating Cormier at heavyweight:

“I think fighting Daniel Cormier at heavyweight would be a bigger challenge,” Jones said. “He’s more comfortable there. His body type, that’s where he wants to be. He wants to be big. I think he would be a tougher fight at heavyweight, but I still believe I would win. I believe I have his number. I know how to beat him.”

Do you think Jon Jones would defeat Daniel Cormier again at heavyweight?