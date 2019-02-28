Jon Jones Prefers Brock Lesnar Over Daniel Cormier At Heavyweight

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ move up to heavyweight is inevitable. The division move has been teased throughout Jones’ mixed martial arts (MMA) career in recent years. However, there are two top match-ups for “Bones” at the moment should he make the move. Those being against Brock Lesnar and longtime UFC rival Daniel Cormier – who just so happens to be the current UFC heavyweight champion.

Before he can focus on any of that, Jones will defend his 205-pound strap this weekend. He’ll main event UFC 235 on pay-per-view (PPV) opposite Anthony Smith. Speaking at media day this week, Jones was asked about a move up to heavyweight. When asked for his preference in a match-up against either Lesnar or Cormier, Jones opted for the former (via MMA Junkie):

“I’d take Brock Lesnar,” Jones said. “I’d take Brock Lesnar because he brings in a whole different audience and people have already seen me make ‘DC’ cry twice already. I’ve got nothing against that guy. Let him have his heavyweight dominance.”

“DC” GOAT?

Jones went on to explain his pick, saying many consider Cormier to be the best of all time. To move up to a division against such a talented opponent, who would hold a 30-pound weight advantage, is a big risk:

“The reason why I think it would cost more for me is because Daniel Cormier is considered by most people, by some people I should say, as the greatest of all-time,” Jones said.

“And to fight the greatest of all-time when he’s weighing 30 pounds more than me, it’s dangerous no matter who you are. I want to make it worth my while because ultimately my health is on the line.”

What do you think about Jones opting for Lesnar over Cormier at heavyweight?