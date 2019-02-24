Jon Jones “Proud” of Anderson Silva for UFC 234 Performance

Jon Jones was watching the UFC 234 main event between Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva, and he liked what he saw, particularly from good friend Anderson Silva. Even though Silva did not emerge the victor of the technical battle, Jon Jones believes the fight showcased just how magnificent Anderson Silva really is:

“I’m so proud of Anderson in his last fight,” Jones told MMAjunkie. “He did so well. I am so proud of him. He has nothing to be ashamed about. He went against a young, hungry challenger, and he just proved his greatness. That performance, to me, was nothing short of great.

“As an Anderson Silva fan, that’s exactly what we want to see. That was so beautiful. I’m so proud of him.

“To go in a stand-up battle against Israel at Anderson’s age and with the injury he experienced, that just proves his greatness. He’s amazing.”

Jon Jones believes that the loss does not hurt Anderson Silva’s legacy, but on the contrary, it only boosts it:

“That loss against Israel I think was great for his stock,” Jones said “As an Anderson Silva fan, would I like to see him get his hand raised? Absolutely. But hats off to Israel for being so exciting and keeping the fans excited and having his own torch.

“He’s just amazing,” Jones said. “He continues to prove it.”

