Jon Jones Proves How Seriously He’s Taking Anthony Smith

Jon Jones wants the world to know just how seriously he is taking Anthony Smith ahead of UFC 235 and he penned a lengthy post to showcase that seriousness.

In the main event of UFC 235, Jon Jones will defend the light heavyweight championship against Anthony Smith live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The odds currently have Jones as a monster -750 favorite, but those odds nor Jones’s history is changing Jones’s focus ahead of the fight, and he credits a lot of that to his coaching staff:

“Take a good long hard look at this picture ladies and gentlemen,” Jones wrote on Instagram. “I believe with my whole heart you are looking at the most well put together coaching staff ever assembled in MMA history. While the rest of the world is counting Anthony Smith out, we’re up at 11:30 at night studying footage and rehearsing our tactics.

Anthony Smith has stated multiple times that he does not care that he’s fighting Jon Jones, which is a far cry from Jones’s previous opponent, Alexander Gustafsson, who stated that a victory over Jon Jones would mean more than winning the light heavyweight championship. But for Smith, he sees Jones as a problem that needs to be solved and just another body. Jones, too, is not caught up on the past but is also putting in long hours to solve Anthony Smith before he becomes a problem in the Octagon:

“You can’t count the home runs of yesterday,” Jon Jones continued. “Meaning we have to go out and prove we’re the best team every time we step out there. I keep hearing my opponent mention not fighting the person but fighting the persons body. Just an FYI.,We don’t count on our past achievements to carry us through our next fights. We definitely don’t depend on opponents being afraid of us. That’s just silliness. What we do count on is what we can control, which is our hard work and preparation.

“We do believe that there is no coincidence to past achievements. There is no luck over here. This team has been built off of prayers and hard work for almost 10 years now. We’re finishing this fight Saturday night. Not because I’m Jon Bones Jones but because we’ve earned it! Will you be a witness? #UFC235 March 2 #Champion2019 #AndStill”

