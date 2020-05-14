Jon Jones Reacts To Anthony Smith’s TKO Loss To Glover Teixeira

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was paying close attention to Anthony Smith’s loss to Glover Teixeira

Last night (May 13), Smith and Teixeira shared the Octagon in a light heavyweight tilt. The bout headlined UFC Jacksonville inside the empty VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Teixeira may have been the underdog going into the bout but he scored a fifth-round TKO victory.

Jon Jones Responds To Anthony Smith’s Loss

Jones and Smith have traded barbs since their March 2019 class. “Bones” took to his Twitter account to react to Smith’s brutal TKO defeat to Teixeira.

Anthony Smith talking about outlasting me to become a world champion, Negro please 😩 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

Man Uncle Glover ain’t playing tonight — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

It seems like almost everyone who trash talk me during their fight week ends up losing. These boys thinking about being the champ instead of focusing on what it takes to get there. https://t.co/8LlrPgyHhf — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

Jones was last seen in action back in February. He scored a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes. Many expect Jones to put his light heavyweight gold on the line either in an immediate rematch with Reyes or Jan Blachowicz.

Smith was hoping to eventually get a rematch with Jones. “Lionheart” has admitted that his performance against “Bones” last year left a lot to be desired. He feels he’d fare far better if given a second chance but his loss to Teixeira is a setback.

