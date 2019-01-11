Jon Jones Reacts To Clean UFC 232 Drug Tests

Jon Jones is relishing the news that his UFC 232 drug tests have come back clean.

A lot of controversy surrounded UFC 232. The event was moved from Las Vegas to California. This is due to the fact that the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) wouldn’t license Jones to fight after a trace amount of turinabol was found in his system. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) found this to be a pulsing effect and the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) allowed Jones to compete inside The Forum.

Jon Jones Takes A Dig At Alexander Gustafsson

Jones couldn’t help but gloat over today’s news that his drug tests produced clean results. He even took a jab at his fallen UFC 232 opponent Alexander Gustafsson on Instagram for pre-fight talks regarding performance enhancing drug use:

“Finished my so-called kryptonite before the championship rounds. Absolutely no jet fuel was found on the murder scene. [Alexander Gustafsson], just wanted to make sure you saw this. Seemed like that was the only thing you could focus on in our last fight. Interested to hear the excuses of my next few victims. Only 51 more days to go, will you be a witness?”

Jones is scheduled to defend his light heavyweight gold against Anthony Smith on March 2. It all depends on whether or not the NSAC will grant Jones a license to fight. UFC 235 will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What do you make of Jon Jones’ clean UFC 232 drug tests?