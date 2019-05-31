Jon Jones Reacts To Rashad Evans Calling Him ‘Best In History’

Jon Jones is aware of Rashad Evans’ major praise for him and he’s expressing gratitude.

Jones and Evans are no strangers to one another. At one point, Jones looked up to Evans as a mentor when the two trained at Jackson-Wink MMA. Their friendship became a rivalry when Evans had a bitter split from head coach Greg Jackson. The two competed back in April 2012 with Jones earning a unanimous decision victory. Fast forward to 2019 and it’s all love between “Bones” and “Suga” once again.

Jones ‘Humbled’ By Evans’ Words

Jones took to his Twitter account to respond to Evans calling him the best mixed martial arts in history and he was more than thankful for the kind words:

“Big words coming from such an icon of our sport. I’m truly honored and humbled. Whether you know it or not you’ve been a role model to me, I sincerely thank you for your contribution to myself, the sport and so many around the world.”

Evans is set to be inducted into the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Fame in July. As for Jones, he will defend his UFC light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC 239 on July 6 in Las Vegas.