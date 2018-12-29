Jon Jones Reacts to Daniel Cormier Relinquishing LHW Title

Jon Jones has not lost since winning the UFC light heavyweight championship in 2011 against Shogun Rua, but there has been another official heavyweight champion since then, that of course being longtime nemesis of Jones: Daniel Cormier.

When Jon Jones was stripped of the light heavyweight champion following his hit-and-run car accident in 2015, Daniel Cormier would become the new light heavyweight champion at UFC 287 after defeating Anthony Johnson. And like Jones, Daniel Cormier has no official loss on his record since winning the championship.

Even still, Daniel Cormier made the decision earlier today (Dec. 28) to relinquish the light heavyweight championship. Speaking to ESPN soon after Cormier’s decision was reported, Jon Jones reacted to the news:

“It’s the smart thing to do. It’s the smart thing to do,” Jones said. “My opinion of that is, you never were the champ. I think he knows that in his spirit. He never beat me. You never beat me. You actually lost to me twice.

“So relinquishing the belt, it’s just like, it wasn’t really ever his belt. I think in the fans’ eyes, they know, that that’s been Jon Jones’s belt…since 2011. If it wasn’t, why would you relinquish it? Why would you not fight or make a stink about it? He’s given it up because he knows the rightful owner of it is here. I feel like he knows that he won’t beat me. And so he’s making it look honorable by retiring. It’s like being an NFL player retiring before being cut. It’s kid of a similar thing.”

Do you agree with Jon Jones’s theory on why Daniel Cormier decided to relinquish the light heavyweight championship?