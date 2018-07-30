Jon Jones Reflects on Daniel Cormier Rematch

Time flies as Jon Jones reflects on his July 2017 rematch with Daniel Cormier.

The two did battle a second time in the main event of UFC 214. The highly anticipated title bout took place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Jones was awarded the knockout victory and became a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion, but that all went away shortly after.

Greatness Over In a Flash

Jones tested positive for turinabol and was stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title. The result was changed to a No Contest and Cormier was reinstated as the champion. “Bones” is still in limbo in regards to a decision on his fighting future from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Jon Jones Reflects On His Last Fight

Now that it has been over a year since his last fight, Jones took to Instagram to reflect:

“Time has a way of putting things into perspective. One year ago today I knocked out Daniel Cormier to reclaim my light heavyweight title. It was the culmination of all the sacrifice and hard work put in on the road back to where I truly know I belong. That’s at the top…the only place I’ve ever dreamed of being. Turns out it wasn’t a forever moment but a fleeting one as two weeks later I find out on TMZ of all places my title has been stripped and I’m suspended once again. To go from the spotlight to darkness, and have everything taken away from me again was a hardship the public will never truly understand. It bent me but did not break me and I had to learn to fight in a different way. I’ve spent the last year living right and getting healthy, but much of that work was spent correcting and repairing my mental space. Call it weakness if you will but even the toughest individuals need assistance getting back on track. I’ll be back, and when I am it will be a more complete version than the world has ever seen. You have to turn the lemons life gives you into lemonade, and you have to take time to sit back and enjoy it. The struggles don’t define you. It’s how you handle them that determines who you are. Be good, enjoy the day and God bless.”

