Jon Jones Reflects on Legacy & The Definition of a Champion

Jon Jones is arguably the most polarizing figure in all of MMA. It would seem you are either all the way with him or all the way against him in most cases, as it is hard to find a moderate stance on Jones when privy to a discussion about the all-time great. So when asked about his legacy, Jones himself had to take a moment to collect his thoughts and consider how exactly he wants to be remembered. Jones then settled on a legacy that he believes everyone should agree on:

“Am I perfect? No,” Jones said during the UFC 232 conference call. “Am I a Christian who swears? Yes. Do I love God? Yes. Do I love my family? Yes. Am I a bad motherfucker in that ring? Yes. And that’s it, man.”

Jon Jones, someone who has grown accustomed to being a champion in the UFC, then spoke from experience and with authority on what it means to be a champion:

“One thing I’m realizing is being a champion, you don’t have to wear a suit every day. You don’t have to be politically correct and all the kids look up to you because you’re such an angel. Who said that that’s what a champion has to be?

A champion is a guy who goes out there after being cut in the first round of your fight, being taken down for the first time ever, fighting with one eye shut half the fight. A champion’s a guy who gets armbarred and finishes Vitor Belfort….finishes the fight with one arm. Dude, that’s a champion to me. Just a bad motherfucker.

“So that’s what I want my legacy to be,” Jones concluded. “Call me a good person, a bad person, call me a hypocrite, call me what you want. I know I’m a bad dude. And that’s what a champion is to me: the baddest dude with the biggest heart, the biggest balls…and that’s me.”

What do you believe the legacy of Jon Jones will be when all is said and done?