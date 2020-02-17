Jon Jones Relishes In Corey Anderson Tasting ‘Humble Pie’ At UFC Rio Rancho

Jon Jones is happy to see Corey Anderson eat his words.

This past Saturday night (Feb. 15), Anderson took on Jan Blachowicz in a rematch. Anderson defeated Blachowicz back in Sept. 2015 via unanimous decision. “Overtime” couldn’t make lightning strike twice as he was knocked out in the rematch.

Jones Enjoyed Seeing Anderson Eat ‘Humble Pie’

Anderson had been calling for a title shot against Jones for months. He even accused Jones of ducking him. Speaking to reporters backstage, “Bones” said he feels Anderson was humbled in his rematch with Blachowicz (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“It was an awesome fight,” Jones said backstage when speaking to reporters after the event. “I thought Jan Blachowicz did a hell of a job. His boxing looks great. Corey Anderson seemed slow tonight. Something wasn’t clicking in there. He seemed slower, more hesitant on his takedowns.

“Honestly, I think he was more worried about fighting me than fighting Jan Blachowicz and it showed a valuable lesson what happens when you look past opponents. I think Corey Anderson tasted humble pie tonight.”

Anderson had won his previous four bouts before taking on Blachowicz a second time. He hadn’t been defeated since Nov. 2017. “Overtime” issued a brief statement on social media saying he plans to dust himself off and get back on the horse.

Jones now awaits his next title challenger. The UFC light heavyweight title holder has expressed his belief that Blachowicz earned a shot at his gold. At the same time, “Bones” also takes the possibility of a rematch with Dominick Reyes into consideration.

Jones and Reyes did battle earlier this month. “Bones” emerged victorious via unanimous decision. Whether or not you join those who believe Reyes should’ve been given the nod, the general consensus is that it was a highly competitive fight.

