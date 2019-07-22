Jon Jones Reportedly Facing Battery Charges Stemming From Strip Club Incident

Jon Jones is facing battery charges for an alleged strip club incident back in April.

A TV news station based in Albuquerque, KRQE News 13, reports that Jones had a forceful encounter with a cocktail waitress at TD’s Eubank Showclub. A police report revealed that the waitress claimed she was slapped by Jones “inappropriately” and was forced on his lap as Jones kissed her neck. The waitress also claimed that Jones put her in a chokehold and continued touching her when asked to stop.

Court records show that Jones didn’t attend his bond arraignment for the battery case last month. Jones was issued a bench warrant as a result. A spokesperson at Jackson-Wink MMA told KRQE News 13 that Jones was unaware of the warrant until the TV news station informed him.

James Hallinan, a spokesperson for Jones, told KRQE News 13 the following.

“Today, the media told Mr. Jones about a false accusation launched against him and that paperwork had been sent to an incorrect address. However, after receiving the documents from the press, Mr. Jones immediately went to pay the small fee, and he, and multiple witnesses, stand ready to factually refute the malicious lies being told about him to the public.”

Jones’ warrant has been lifted after paying the $300 cash bond. The Albuquerque Police Department said petty misdemeanors are usually not brought to their attention, which explains why Jones was never arrested.

Jones is coming off a July 6 clash with Thiago Santos. He successfully defended his light heavyweight title via split decision. MMA News will keep you posted on the latest updates regarding Jones’ battery charge.