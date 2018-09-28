Jon Jones Responds to Daniel Cormier Ignoring USADA’s Calls

Jon Jones responds to Daniel Cormer’s issue taking calls from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and it isn’t pretty.

Jones recently found out that he’ll be eligible to compete on Oct. 28 after waiting on a decision from USADA. “Bones” failed a UFC 214 drug test for turinabol. The former light heavyweight ruler was facing a four-year suspension because this wasn’t his first offense. Jones agreed to give USADA “creditable substantial assistance” in exchange for a reduced sentence. If he does not cooperate with USADA, then his reduction will be revoked.

Upon hearing the news, Cormier said that USADA shouldn’t even bother going to his house anymore because they know he’ll never fail a drug test. He went as far as to post an image of a missed call from USADA. Jones saw the Instagram post and offered the following response:

“You mad, Bro? USADA keeps calling but you’re not going to pick up the phone because the second you hear them say I’m innocent is the instant the illusion you’ve created shatters. Then it’s all real AGAIN and that’s not a step you’re willing to take. Instead you wrap yourself in your fake belt and keep telling yourself the shin that slammed into your face and the performance that buried you once again was enhanced. The fact you can’t beat me kills you and it stops you from picking up that phone. If you answer it then the nightmare becomes reality. Then again, maybe you do pick up, accept the truth that you were defeated by a superior fighter and that gives you peace. Or it goes another way and you get motivated to try a third time and that will save me the hassle of having to dig you up before I bury you. So now that the illusion you’ve built is crumbling and the ;violation was not intended nor could it have enhanced the athlete’s performance’ you still have to tell yourself something yeah? And while there was ‘absolutely no intention to use prohibited substances,’ it was my intention to kick your ass once again. Mission accomplished. Pick up the phone #letstalkaboutit”

Cormier will likely defend his heavyweight title against Brock Lesnar in early 2019. Reports claimed that the UFC was looking into booking Cormier vs. Jones III at heavyweight at UFC 232, but both fighters wanted the bout to be contested at light heavyweight. As a result, the UFC is now looking at a rematch between Jones and Alexander Gustafsson. Both reports are courtesy of Ariel Helwani.

In their first encounter back in Jan. 2015, Jones defeated Cormier via unanimous decision. “Bones” found himself in a world of trouble after that due to his hit-and-run incident. He was stripped of the light heavyweight title. He captured the interim light heavyweight gold upon his return, but was stripped when he was flagged by USADA ahead of UFC 200. Jones returned to knock out Cormier at UFC 214, but that result was changed to a No Contest due to another failed drug test.

