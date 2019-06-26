Jon Jones Responds To Dillon Danis, Would Rather Fight Than Grapple

Jon Jones has fired back at Dillon Danis.

Jones is the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder. He’s set for a title defense against Thiago Santos at UFC 239 on July 6. Despite having his last bout at a 175-pound limit, Danis has expressed confidence that he’d submit Jones in a mixed martial arts bout.

Jones Returns Fire At Danis

During his appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani show, Jones said that he’s not interested in grappling with Danis but he would introduce him to a head kick (via LowKickMMA.com):



“Dude, nothing is going on with Dillon Danis. I think he knows I’m the type of guy to respond and it’s getting his following up. So, I think that’s what’s going on with him. At the end of the day, I don’t come out and talk trash about these guys. That just came out of nowhere. I feel like I’ve been in this sport for over 10 years now, some guys just like to bring up my name because it looks cool. I wouldn’t grapple him but I’d put my foot in his mouth.”

Danis is just 2-0 in his professional MMA career, but he may be the most popular fighter with that record. Danis has had some extra attention on him early with his Brazilian jiu-jitsu background, being an SBG Ireland product, and of course his gift of gab.

As for Jones, he has been dominant throughout his career. While Jones is 24-1, 1 NC many believe that his lone loss to Matt Hamill via disqualification was due to the “poor” officiating of Steve Mazzagatti. UFC president Dana White is even working with the Nevada State Athletic Commission to get the defeat overturned.