Jon Jones Responds Favorably To Daniel Cormier’s Recent Comments

The beef between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier appears to have settled down considerably.

Jones and Cormier have had an intense rivalry that became personal. It got to the point where Cormier’s wife and Jones’ fiance were mentioned in rather unfavorable terms. Jones ended up going 1-0, 1 NC against Cormier. The one No Contest would’ve been a TKO win for Jones but he ended up popping for turinabol.

Jones Responds To Cormier, Have Things Lightened Up?

Jones had a recent run-in with the law, being arrested for DWI. He ended up reaching a plea deal to avoid jail time. Speaking to ESPN, Cormier said he wasn’t going to celebrate Jones’ stumble.

“Seeing him get into trouble again, a lot of people in my circle text me almost celebratory, but that’s not me,” Cormier told ESPN on Monday. “I didn’t celebrate the kid getting into trouble again. I don’t think you should celebrate or dance on someone’s grave in their darkest moments. Because you don’t do that to people.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Jones responded to a fan trying to goad him into insulting “DC.”

Jon, what's more likely, DC putting on 10 lbs or losing 10 lbs during quarentine? — Scottie Jordan (@ReggieOnDemand) April 13, 2020

“I won’t comment, he was decent in his last comments regarding me.”

Cormier has admitted that he and Jones are on different paths now. “DC” is setting his sights on retirement after a trilogy bout with Stipe Miocic. As for Jones, he says there is unfinished business at light heavyweight. He’s also flirted with a move to the heavyweight division several times.

When it comes to rivalries, things seem to be heating up between Jones and Israel Adesanya. The two have hurled insults at one another constantly. Adesanya is the reigning UFC middleweight champion. They seem to be on a collision course. While the Jones vs. Cormier rivalry seems to be in the books, Cormier believes it “stands the test of time.”