Jon Jones Responds To Israel Adesanya’s ‘Hunting’ Another GOAT Comment

Jon Jones has responded to Israel Adesanya’s recent comments and shots have certainly been fired.

Adesanya will be competing tomorrow night (April 13) for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. He’ll meet Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC 236 (see predictions here). During an interview with TMZ Sports, Adesanya was asked about a potential showdown with light heavyweight champion Jones. “The Last Stylebender” said the following (via MMAFighting.com):

“It does tickle my loins. It does make me feel some type of way. I like challenges. [Jones] is the GOAT right now, right? I’ve already killed one GOAT, I’m hunting the next.”

Jon Jones Fires Back At Israel Adesanya

Jones is well aware of Adesanya’s comments and he took to his Twitter account to respond:

If you think you killed 44 yr old Anderson, you didn’t. I’m not really sure what fight you’ve been watching. You got past the legendary GOAT, now come fuck with the King of the jungle. I’ll make you call me daddy by the third. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 12, 2019

Jones is set to defend his UFC light heavyweight gold against Thiago Santos at UFC 239. The bout will take place on July 6 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.