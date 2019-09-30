Jon Jones Responds To Chris Weidman: ‘He Don’t Wanna Fight Me’

Jon Jones has caught wind of Chris Weidman’s comments and has offered a response.

Weidman was a guest on Submission Radio and expressed confidence in his ability to dethrone Jones.

“I don’t think he’s looked that good, I don’t think he’s looked as dangerous,” Weidman said to Submission Radio (h/t LowKick MMA). “He’s not finishing, and I see there’s a lot of… he’s great, but I see there’s definitely holes in there.

“I always believed there’s a blueprint to beat him. You see it a little bit more, but I always knew he’s beatable, and I think if it was a guy like me with power in the hands and also the wrestling that’s better and jiu-jitsu. So, I think that’s really I take it to him. But no one’s been able to do that yet. He’s done a great job, he adjusts really well in there. So, that’s the goal, is to get in there with him.”

Jon Jones Responds To Chris Weidman With A Warning

Jones usually isn’t shy to respond to his potential foes and things were no different here. The UFC light heavyweight champion took to his Instagram account to deliver a message to Weidman.

“Yo I’m just checking the news. Somebody tell Chris Weidman he don’t wanna fight me. Stop. Hey Chris, stop.”

“Be careful with that target you’re staring at on my back, it just might bite you in the ass.”

Weidman will be making his light heavyweight debut on Oct. 18. He’ll meet rising prospect Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC Boston. Weidman is a former UFC middleweight champion, but he’s gone 1-4 in his last five outings and felt a change in weight class was in order.