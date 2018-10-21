Jon Jones Responds To Critics Who Call Him A Cheater

Jon Jones responds to those who say there should be an asterisk next to his accomplishments.

Jones will be eligible to compete at the end of this month and already has his next bout lined up. He will take on Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. The bout will headline UFC 232 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 29.

Jon Jones Sounds Off On The Naysayers

Jones has been popped twice by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). The UFC 200 failed drug test was determined to stem from tainted supplements. USADA concluded that with Jones’ failed UFC 214 drug test that they didn’t believe “Bones” had a reason to knowingly take banned substances. During a recent edition of the Jackson-Wink podcast, Jones responded to those who discredit his accomplishments over the failed tests (via MMA Weekly):

“I would say that those would be people looking for an excuse not to give it to me, not to give credit where it’s due. In both situations, whatever was in me chemically was proven scientifically that the amounts were so small that there was no way possible to affect my performance in a positive or a negative way. The two times where I’ve failed drug tests for performance enhancers, it’s been so small that it can’t affect your performance.”

Jones must give USADA “substantial creditable assistance” or he’ll have his reduced suspension revoked. As it stands now, Jones is back in the saddle and ready to headline another major pay-per-view.

Should Jon Jones continue to be scrutinized over his failed drug tests?