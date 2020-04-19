Jon Jones Responds To Dominick Reyes’ Claim Of Holding Up Rematch

Jon Jones has responded to Dominick Reyes and is hinting that he’s moving on for now.

Back in February, Jones and Reyes did battle for the UFC light heavyweight championship. “Bones” was the champion putting his gold on the line. After five rounds of action, Jones retained the title via unanimous decision. Some argue that Reyes should’ve been awarded the victory. UFC president Dana White has expressed interest in booking Jones vs. Reyes II but “The Devastator” says “Bones” is holding things up.

Jon Jones Wants “Fresh Meat,” Not Dominick Reyes Rematch

Jones took to his Twitter account to respond to Reyes’ claim that he’s stalling on an immediate rematch. The 205-pound king appears to be eyeing Jan Blachowicz.

Now suddenly I’m afraid of a good dogfight? Pretty sure I walked him down for 25 minutes straight when we fought. One thing about being the champion of the world, you got to search for fresh meat on every soil. I’m feeling like popping some 🍒 in Poland, haven’t had that yet. pic.twitter.com/frnLyFUkN1 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 18, 2020

Blachowicz made his case for a shot at the light heavyweight gold just one week after Jones vs. Reyes. Blachowicz knocked out Corey Anderson in their rematch with Jones sitting near Octagon-side. Blachowicz called for a title opportunity against “Bones.” The light heavyweight ruler told reporters after the fight that Blachowicz would make for a worthy contender.

There is a lot of uncertainty going on due to the COVID-19 crisis. UFC president Dana White is confident that he can get events running again starting on May 9. During a call with UFC fighters, White said that private details on POTUS Donald Trump’s plan to reopen American has given him confidence in moving forward.

Time will tell if Jones competes during this pandemic. If so, the next question becomes who will he fight? Many would argue that both Reyes and Blachowicz are deserving but of course, only one contender can be next.