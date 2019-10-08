Jon Jones Responds To ‘F*cking Nerd’ Israel Adesanya

It didn’t take Jon Jones long to deliver some more verbal shots following a response from Israel Adesanya.

Beef is certainly brewing between UFC light heavyweight champion Jones and middleweight ruler Adesanya. Following “The Last Stylebender’s” victory over Robert Whittaker, Jones claimed that Adesanya lacks the confidence to fight him right now. Adesanya was quick to respond during an edition of ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show (via MMAMania.com).

“My confidence? Get my f*cking nuts out of your mouth,” Adesanya said on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show. “This guy is trying to force my hand. I’m not stupid. It’s not about me not being confident. I will f*ck this motherf*cker up when I fight him.”

Jones Delivers More Verbal Heat Towards Adesanya

Taking to his Twitter account, “Bones” took aim at Adesanya’s love for anime.

All I hear is “I’m a bitch, I dance better than Jones.” Oh and some weird shit about big American balls in your mouth. https://t.co/aLNjHVBsTF — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 8, 2019

“All I hear is ‘I’m a bitch, I dance better than Jones.’ Oh and some weird shit about big American balls in your mouth.”

I’m not out here searching for dragon ball Z fans, I’m in pursuit of these history books. Being mentioned with history‘s greatest combatants ever. Fucking nerd — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 8, 2019

“I’m not out here searching for dragon ball Z fans, I’m in pursuit of these history books. Being mentioned with history‘s greatest combatants ever. F*cking nerd.”

It’ll be interesting to see if a bout between Jones and Adesanya ever materializes. “Bones” has expressed his desire to move up to heavyweight in the future. UFC president Dana White has said Jones vs. Adesanya would be a “really big fight.”