Jon Jones Responds to Thiago Santos’ ‘Roider’ Comments

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has responded to some interesting comments made by #1 contender Thiago Santos.

Jones will make his next title defense against this title contender at the upcoming UFC 239 pay-per-view event.

Earlier this week, Santos stated in an interview with Brazil’s Combate that although Jones is extremely talented, he won’t be remembered by fans for his performance inside of the Octagon. Instead, for his actions and legal problems outside of it.

“I’m not bothered by it (the controversy around Jones),” Santos said (via Bloody Elbow). “It’s karma, he’ll have to live with it. He will be remembered as a roider, a guy who drives while drunk.”

This didn’t sit well with Jones as he once he saw the comments, he took to his official Twitter account where he put the rising contender on notice.

“I’ve shown my opponent nothing but respect yet today’s headlines are of him talking shit. 95% of my opponents insult my personal life before the fight, 100% of them end up losing the fight. Who’s ready for July 6?”

The UFC 239 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.