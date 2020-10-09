Jon Jones Reveals Why He Hid Under Cage From Drug Testers

Most MMA fans have heard the story about Jon Jones allegedly hiding from Nevada State Athletic Commission drug testers. Some versions of the tale state that Jones hid under a cage for 8 hours to avoid being drug-tested. The story has been something of an urban legend for years but Jones recently confirmed on Twitter that it’s true.

According to Jones, the reason he was hiding the cage was that he had just consumed cannabis and was worried about getting busted for that.

Jones was responding to Adesanya when he revealed the details behind the infamous story:

Brother explain your titty 🥴 I was hiding from Nevada state Athletic Commission, not USADA and that was years ago.. I had just smoked a blunt and was afraid I would fail my test for weed 🤷🏾‍♂️ that’s the actual truth 😁Now everyone knows everyone — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 9, 2020

“I was hiding from Nevada state Athletic Commission, not USADA and that was years ago.. I had just smoked a blunt and was afraid I would fail my test for weed,” Jones Tweeted.

Jones continued to accuse Adesanya of steroid-use on Twitter.

All Memes aside, seriously explain that titty?? Guarantee you weren’t getting tested in your little rinky-dink shows. That shit is 100% consistent with steroid usage.. USADA cleared me hence me not having breast — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 9, 2020

Adesanya would get Jones to admits some of his memes were pretty funny:

OK now that’s actually funny — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 9, 2020

While fans might be getting excited for a potential Jones vs. Adesanya fight, it won’t be happening at light heavyweight. Jones says the move up to heavyweight will make it harder for him to come down in weight again after.