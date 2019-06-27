Jon Jones Counting On Robert Whittaker To ‘Stomp A Mudhole’ In Israel Adesanya

Jon Jones believes Robert Whittaker will run through Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya is the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder. He captured the gold with a unanimous decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum in a “Fight of the Year” candidate. Whittaker holds the main middleweight championship and he’s expected to take on Adesanya in a title unification bout later this year.

Jon Jones Rooting For Robert Whittaker Against Israel Adesanya

It’s no secret that Jones and Adesanya have been engaging in a beef as of late. Jones didn’t appreciate Adesanya saying he was “hunting” another GOAT. Appearing on Grange TV (via Instagram), Jones said he’s looking forward to seeing Whittaker handle business against Adesanya:

“Real deal. I got nothing but respect for him. He seems like a real stand-up guy. I can’t wait to see him stomp a mudhole in Adesanya.”

Whittaker thanked Jones for the compliment:

“Nothing but respect mate!”

Jones has been making media rounds as he’s approaching his next light heavyweight title defense. “Bones” will put his gold on the line against Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC 239 on July 6. It’ll be Jones’ second title defense in his current reign.

Do you think Jon Jones will get to see Robert Whittaker emerge victorious over Israel Adesanya?