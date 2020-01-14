Jon Jones Rooting For ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone At UFC 246

Jon Jones says he’ll be pulling for Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

Cerrone meets Conor McGregor this Saturday night (Jan. 18). It’s a big chance for “Cowboy” to play spoiler in the “Notorious” one’s comeback journey. There’s a lot riding on the UFC 246 headliner as Dana White has said he’s looking at giving McGregor a lightweight title shot if he beats Cerrone.

Jon Jones: I’m Pulling For Cowboy Cerrone

Jones and Cerrone were once training partners under Jackson-Wink MMA. Despite Cerrone’s nasty exit from the gym, he still has a place in Jones’ heart. That’s why “Bones” told BT Sport that he’s pulling for “Cowboy” at UFC 246 (via BJPenn.com).

“I’m really happy for Cowboy Cerrone, being an Albuquerque fighter, to have such a huge opportunity,” Jones said. “Cowboy Cerrone and I will always have somewhat of a connection, and I’m pulling for him.

“At the same time, Conor McGregor, I love everything he’s doing for the sport,” Jones added. “Such a great businessman, and he’s brought so much awareness to our sport. May the best man win.”

Jones is preparing for his own upcoming bout. He’s set to put his light heavyweight gold on the line against Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 on Feb. 8.