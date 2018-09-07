Jon Jones Says Colby Covington Reminds Him Of Chael Sonnen

Jon Jones isn’t a fan of either Colby Covington or Chael Sonnen.

In a recent interview with RT Sport, Jones discussed his issues with both Oregon natives. Jones is former roommates with Covington, as the pair went to Iowa Central Community College.

Years later, when Jones became one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts (MMA), he coached opposite Sonnen on The Ultimate Fighter Season 17 (TUF 17). Jones knows both men very well, and discussed the similarities between the pair:

“Man, he [Covington] is such an interesting character,” Jones said. “One thing I’ll say about him that I wish people realized was how severe of a liar he is. He is an extraordinary liar. And he reminds me a lot of Chael Sonnen, how he could say one thing and just tell the fans a bold-faced lie.”

“He lies about things that aren’t even really important,” Jones continued. “I can see you lying if it’s life or death, or if it’s really going to be a detriment to your career or something, but he just makes up lies – I really feel sorry for him to be that type of person. I really feel sorry for him. And I don’t know if that is fixable.”

