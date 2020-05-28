Jon Jones Says Colby Covington Was ‘Banished’ From ATT

Jon Jones and Colby Covington have a long-standing feud where the two have trash-talked one another for years. After “Chaos” announced his departure from American Top Team, “Bones” had to chime in to give his thoughts.

Covington has been known to trash-talk his teammates in Jorge Masvidal, Dustin Poirier, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk which resulted in Dan Lambert putting in a no trash-talk policy at ATT.

Yet, the trash-talk continued, and Chaos revealed on Wednesday that he no longer trains at ATT. But, for Jones, he believes Covington was banished from the gym.

Poor Cov, banished from the people who got to know you best. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 28, 2020

“Poo Cov, banished from the people who got to know you best,” Jones wrote on social media.

Colby Covington has yet to respond to Jon Jones saying he was banished from ATT. In the media rounds, the former interim welterweight champion said it was his decision to leave, but he and Lambert are still on good terms.

Covington has not fought since he suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 for the welterweight title. Since then, he has been campaigning for an immediate rematch, but whether or not he gets it is up in the air.

Jon Jones, meanwhile, is coming off a decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 to defend his belt. Since then, he has called for a heavyweight showdown with Francis Ngannou. But, he has said the UFC did not want to pay him more, so that fight may not happen next.

Regardless, it appears the feud between Jones and Covington is alive and well.