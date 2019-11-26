Jon Jones Says Deontay Wilder’s Power Is A Gift From God

Jon Jones is impressed with Deontay Wilder and his knockout power.

Recently, Wilder knocked out Luis Ortiz with one hard right punch in the seventh round, seemingly after losing the first six rounds.

After an MMA journalist showed Jones and Wilder’s reach, “Bones” responded praising the boxing world champion.

“My arms may be longer but the way Deontay hits is a gift from God,” Jones wrote.

Before the knockout over Ortiz, Wilder knocked out Dominic Breazeale in the first round to retain his WBC heavyweight title. The win got him back into the win column after the draw to Tyson Fury in December of 2018. Out of Wilder’s 42 wins, 41 have come by knockout.

It is expected that Wilder and Fury will rematch in February, in what would be one of the biggest boxing bouts of 2020.

Jon Jones, meanwhile, is set to return to the Octagon on Feb. 8 against Dominick Reyes. It will be the first time he fights since edging out a split-decision win over Thiago Santos. Before that, he beat Anthony Smith to defend his title for the first time since reclaiming it at UFC 232 after returning from suspension.