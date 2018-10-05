Jon Jones Says He Hasn’t Given USADA Info On Anyone In MMA

Jon Jones says he is tired of accusations thrown his way on providing dirt on mixed martial arts fighters.

Jones will be eligible to return to MMA competition on Oct. 28. “Bones” was given a reduced sentence by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder has to give USADA “creditable substantial assistance” otherwise his reduction will be revoked.

Jon Jones Denies Snitching On MMA Fighters

Jones recently spoke to ESPN and insisted that he was never asked to give info on MMA fighters (via MMAFighting.com):

“USADA asked me to do a lot of things throughout this case, but one thing I didn’t do is snitch on anybody in MMA. I definitely didn’t give up any information on anyone in the sport, nor do I know of anybody who’s doing these things in the sport. I think the whole snitching thing is pretty silly. It’s interesting to watch people jump to conclusions about things they don’t know what they are talking about. And that’s all I want to say about that topic.”

Reports indicate that the UFC is looking to book Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson II. Jones recently revealed he was offered a fight at UFC 230, but he turned it down due to a lack of proper prep time. Gustafsson recently took to social media to call Jones a coward. Time will tell if and when these two collide again.

Do you believe Jon Jones or do you think he’s giving USADA dirt on MMA fighters?