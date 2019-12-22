Jon Jones Says Heavyweight Move Could Happen In 2020

Don’t be surprised if Jon Jones tests the heavyweight waters in 2020.

Jones is the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion. He’s scheduled to put the 205-pound gold on the line against Dominick Reyes on Feb. 8 at UFC 247. If Jones handles business, then he may be taking to the heavyweight division.

Jon Jones Teases Heavyweight Move

During the UFC 247 press conference, Jones said he isn’t ruling out a change in weight class in 2020 (via MMAFighting.com).

“After this Thiago Santos fight, I was at a place where I wanted to start entertaining the heavyweight division,” Jones said. “I’ve been wrestling with my brother my whole life. I’ve been going with Andrei Arlovski and [Alistair] Overeem and all these big guys my whole career and I’ve always done well. At 240 [pounds] I move just as well as a I do at light heavyweight. My versatility, I realize, is not things most heavyweights would do, spinning things, flying knees, things like that. I feel really good.

“The time is going to be really close. I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened in 2020. I was 240 not that long ago. Right now, I’m living with my nutritionist and I’ve built a home gym in my garage and I feel really, really good right now. I’m 230 with a six pack.”

Jones had teased a big fight before it was eventually announced that he’d meet Reyes in Houston, Texas. “Bones” admitted that the big fight he had in mind was a heavyweight title showdown against champion Stipe Miocic. The UFC ended up going with a trilogy bout between Miocic and Daniel Cormier.